Bob Saget’s Family Speaks Out After Judge Blocks Release of Medical Records

Getty Images

Bob Saget’s family is feeling grateful after a judge blocked the release of the comedian’s medical records.

According to docs obtained by E! News, a Circuit Court judge in Orange County, Florida granted the permanent injunction on Monday.

Now, the family’s lawyer, Brian Bieber, tells the outlet, "The entire Saget family is grateful that the Judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss.”

Bieber continued, "We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward."

He concluded, "All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”

Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo Saget, and three adult daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, from his marriage to Sherri Kramer. Back in February, the family filed a lawsuit asking for the records to be kept confidential and a judge had temporarily blocked the release.

Saget was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando on January 9, and his death was ruled an accident.

A month later, his family released a statement saying, “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”