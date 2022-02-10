Bob Saget’s Autopsy Results Released by Medical Examiner

Getty Images

Bob Saget, 65, was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room on January 9, and now his autopsy results have been released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Joshua Stephany, Chief Medical Examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, told “Extra” in a statement, “In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, histology, and a respiratory pathogen panel, it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget, was the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident.”

The news comes after his family released a statement with the findings on Wednesday.

In a statement to "Extra", they said, “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Saget’s family noted that the love and support they’ve received from his fans have “been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the statement continued.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Authorities told TMZ that Bob was likely unaware of how severe the head injury was before he went to sleep. It is believed that he never woke up and died from a brain bleed.

Fans on social media were immediately reminded of the death of actress Natasha Richardson, who died of an epidural hematoma in 2009 after bumping her head in a skiing mishap.

Saget’s autopsy was completed days after his sudden passing. At the time, authorities believed Saget had suffered a heart attack or stroke.

The theory stemmed from the way Saget’s body was found and information from the medical examiner’s office.

According to a police report, Deputy Adrian Gonzalez wrote that Saget was “found in a supine position in his bed. His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen.”

Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo has been coping with his loss with the help of friends like Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband Nick Cordero in the summer of 2020 from COVID-19 complications.

On Sunday, Amanda posted a selfie with Kelly. She wrote on Instagram, “New friends in a club we didn’t ever think we’d be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on. ❤️.”

In response to the post, Kelly wrote, “If I’m going to be in this club, I’m grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Rizzo also posted Amanda’s selfie on her Instagram Story. She captioned the pic, “So grateful to connect with this strong angel of a human. Her insight is incredible and helpful. Love you already @amandakloots.”

On the same day, Kelly also posted a pic of herself looking at the sunset while enjoying time at the beach. She shared, “They say the ocean is healing. I know Bob believed that. He loved the ocean so much. He also loved a good sunset, and would always love to capture one for me. Wishing he was with me to see this one. But so grateful to have the opportunity to be here and take in the sea air and see part of God’s miracle. Actually, I know he’s here. Just wish I brought a couple cigars for us. Oh well, next time.”

Just a week ago, Kelly honored Bob at a memorial show at the Comedy Store, which was attended by John Stamos, Jeffrey Ross, Chris Rock, and John Mayer.

Along with posting pics of herself onstage, she wrote, “So remember when I said you’ll never see me do standup?? Well I guess I got a couple jokes in but paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at @thecomedystore where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life.

“I know he would’ve gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up by Jim Carrey, @chrisrock @therealjeffreyross @johnmayer and @johnstamos - I know it made him smile big,” Rizzo added.