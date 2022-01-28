Bob Saget’s Daughter Lara Breaks Her Silence with Touching Tribute

Getty Images

Bob Saget passed away earlier this month, and now his middle daughter Lara is breaking her silence with a sweet tribute.

Lara posted a precious black-and-white father-daughter throwback photo of the pair nose to nose as they shared a moment on what appeared to be a set.

She wrote in the caption, “To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts.”

The 32-year-old continued, “My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.”

Lara insisted, “Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest.”

Saget was also the father of Aubrey, 35, and Jennifer, 29. His widow Kelly Rizzo Saget shared Lara’s post on her Instagram Stories, writing his “love for his girls is otherworldly and unmatched.”

Aubrey had previously shared the last text she got from her dad, which was, “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!”

Bob’s love for others has come up many times since he passed away. Earlier this month, Kelly spoke out to “Today,” saying, “Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message. If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”

John Mayer and Jeff Ross shared the same sentiment as they picked up Saget’s car from LAX after he passed away.

Mayer was behind the wheel, and said, "I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life."

Ross said of the “Full House” star, “He really was love — he represented that. He had a beautiful wife, three daughters, and then made his fake family from TV his real family.”