Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Bonds with Amanda Kloots

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo is grieving his loss.

It looks like she is coping with the help of some friends, like Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband Nick Cordero in the summer of 2020 from COVID-19 complications.

On Sunday, Amanda posted a selfie with Kelly. She wrote on Instagram, “New friends in a club we didn’t ever think we’d be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on. ❤️.”

In response to the post, Kelly wrote, “If I’m going to be in this club, I’m grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Rizzo also posted Amanda’s selfie on her Instagram Story. She captioned the pic, “So grateful to connect with this strong angel of a human. Her insight is incredible and helpful. Love you already @amandakloots."

On the same day, Kelly also posted a pic of herself looking at the sunset while enjoying time at the beach. She shared, “They say the ocean is healing. I know Bob believed that. He loved the ocean so much. He also loved a good sunset, and would always love to capture one for me. Wishing he was with me to see this one. But so grateful to have the opportunity to be here and take in the sea air and see part of God’s miracle. Actually, I know he’s here. Just wish I brought a couple cigars for us. Oh well, next time.”

Just a week ago, Kelly honored Bob at a memorial show at the Comedy Store, which was attended by John Stamos, Jeffrey Ross, Chris Rock and John Mayer. Along with posting some pics of her onstage, she wrote, “So remember when I said you’ll never see me do standup?? Well I guess I got a couple jokes in but paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at @thecomedystorewhere his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life.”

“I know he would’ve gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up by Jim Carrey, @chrisrock @therealjeffreyross @johnmayer and @johnstamos - I know it made him smile big,” Rizzo added.

Kelly also made sure to show her appreciation to “everyone who came out.” She emphasized, “It means so much to all of us. Once again, he deserves EVERY bit of all of this love. And follow Bob’s lead and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you every damn day.”

Last month, Saget died at the age of 65. His cause of death has not been released yet, but there are signs that he likely died peacefully in his sleep.

Sources told TMZ that Saget was “tucked in bed” and the lights were off when his body was discovered.

According to a police report, Deputy Adrian Gonzalez wrote that Saget was “found in a supine position in his bed. His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen.”