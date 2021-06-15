Amanda Kloots on What She Misses Most About Nick Cordero, and How Elvis Takes After His Dad

The world followed Amanda Kloots’ emotional journey as her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, bravely fought and lost his battle with COVID-19. Now, Kloots is opening up about Nick and the son he left behind in her new book “Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero.”

She’s also sharing her story with “Extra’s” InstaMD Dr. Armand Dorian.

What does she miss the most? “I miss walking into a room and seeing him holding a guitar and riffing on music. I really miss seeing him play with Elvis and being a dad.”

Dr. Dorian asked Amanda what their son Elvis’ personality is like now, and she said, “He's 2 and he's so Nick. He's so chill. He loves music… I feel so lucky to be his mom. I really do.”

In the book, Kloots says she wasn’t a good wife, and she explained to Dr. Dorian what she meant by that. “We did not have a perfect marriage. There is no such thing,” she said. “And we struggled… He was 41 years old and wanting to start a music career and wanting to tour the country in a bus with a new baby and two dogs at 41… And we had some hard fights about that… When I say I wasn't a good wife, I wasn't good at… supporting him in fulfilling that dream.”

Now she has found her dream job as one of the co-hosts on “The Talk,” saying, “I lost family and now I have a new family that I go to every day… and that's such a blessing because Elvis and I, we live alone, so when I go home I'm talking about trash trucks and Bubble Guppies, so it's a saving grace to talk about adult stuff at my job.”

Amanda also gave an update on her “The Talk” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba, who took a leave to focus on her health, saying, “The last time I checked in with her, she was amazed at how fixing her diet and doing these treatments has really, really helped. I hope and pray that she gets back here soon because we all miss her so much.”

Dr. Dorian commented, “And hopefully one day… you can also be on the planet of love again.”

Amanda replied, “I know Nick would want me to find love again and would love Elvis to have a father again… We'll manifest a new love for me one day. That would be wonderful.”