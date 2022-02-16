How Candace Cameron Bure Wants to Remember Bob Saget

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with Candace Cameron Bure, who is still grieving over the loss of her TV dad and dear friend Bob Saget.

Today, new questions emerge about his sudden passing. Authorities now believe Bob’s death may have resulted from him hitting his head hard on his hotel room headboard.

Though there’s now an additional cloud hanging over Saget’s death, Cameron Bure is “trying not to think about it.” She elaborated, “It’s always the inquiry of people and the press, and it’s like, everyone just needs to remember Bob for who he is.”

Cameron Bure stressed the importance of respecting the Saget family’s privacy, adding, “There’s nothing more to know. There really isn’t.”

Police do not suspect foul play in Saget’s death. Candace said, “No foul play, so let everyone just let him rest in peace and let the family have their own dignity and mental stability.”

As for her lasting impression of Bob, Cameron Bure shared, “It’s the joke, it’s the hug, ’cause he would always just nestle into your shoulder. Anyone he hugged, he would just go down and hug… Always, a laugh.”

Candace has been spending a lot of time with her “Full House” family these past few weeks. She noted, “There is something different to it… Now we just appreciate being around one another. You never know when the day’s going to be that someone else might be gone, so you just want to live in that moment.”

Reflecting on how Saget’s death has affected her, Cameron Bure commented, “A lifetime of memories that are wonderful and beautiful, and then I tell people how much I love them and I remember to hug them… and a nestle.”

Following Saget’s funeral, many of his friends and family gathered at “Full House” creator Jeff Franklin’s home, where John Mayer spoke and Dave Chappelle did stand-up.

Candace said, “I don’t think that mic was empty for four hours. It was just one person after another talking… I, of course, as the faith-based person, offered the prayer, I was like, ‘There are two really great Jewish people I have known in my life. One was Jesus — I still know him, but not personally — and the other is Bob Saget.”

Candace shifted the conversation to something lighter: her work and her daughter Natasha joining her on the small screen for her Movies & Mysteries project “Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder.”

Natasha is playing a younger version of her character, Aurora Teagarden. She gushed, “Natasha is a wonderful actress… I was like, ‘Please, will you be in my movie and will you play the young version of Aurora Teagarden?’ And she was great.”

Candace helped Natasha with the role, saying, “She is playing the character I have already established… She was asking, ‘Mom, how would Aurora say this?”

Natasha also models for Candace’s QVC line. The mom of three raved, “She is an incredible daughter that she does this for me, she does model, I don’t even have to pay her… She does a lot of favors for me. She has her own career and does quite well.”