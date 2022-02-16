Bob Saget’s Family Fights to Stop the Release of More Death Details

Getty Images

Bob Saget tragically died last month, and now at the request of his family, a judge has granted a temporary injunction to stop the medical examiner from releasing further details about his death.

Saget was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando on January 9, and his death was ruled an accident.

A month later, his family released a statement saying, “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

A few days later Joshua Stephany, Chief Medical Examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, released the autopsy report confirming the 65-year-old suffered multiple skull fractures and abrasions to his scalp. The report also indicated that Saget tested positive for COVID-19.

The M.E.’s report has sparked speculation about what happened to the comedian. For instance, Dr. Gavin Britz, the chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist Hospital, told The New York Times, “This is significant trauma. This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.”

CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta felt the injuries indicated a “significant blow,” saying, “That takes a lot of force to do that. If I knew nothing else about what had happened, you'd think this was someone who had fallen down the stairs and had several impacts to the head or been unrestrained in a car accident.”

He added, “Whatever happened here, we may never know how he fell or what happened, but it was a significant blow that caused that.”

Bob’s widow Kelly Rizzo Saget and his three adult daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer sought an injunction against the M.E.’s office to stop the release of further information including photographs, video, audio, and “statutorily protected autopsy information.”

According to the injunction, obtained by “Extra,” the plaintiffs had stated they would “suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.”

Last month, Kelly gave an emotional interview on “Today,” as she shared her grief with Hoda Kotb.

She said at the time, “I think you get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore, or at least all day,” adding, “So I think I’m possibly getting there, or I’m just numb. I can’t tell what it is right now.”

Kelly was speaking from the home she shared with Bob, saying it is filled with memories. "Everything is a memory, everything reminds me of him,” she shared. “So, that’s been difficult but also wonderful at the same time.”

Hoda brought up Bob’s reputation as being the “I love you guy,” and Kelly agreed, saying, “Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message. If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”

Even at the funeral on January 14, Kelly recalled guests telling her that they had spoken with Saget in recent weeks. “I’m like, ‘How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them all the time?’” she said, insisting that must have been why he was always on his phone. Kelly added, “I knew that that’s how it was ‘cause he told me 500 times a day, but there was not one person out there that doubted his love for him.”