Netflix

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams did not find love on “Love Is Blind,” but could they be dating after the show?

Deepti told Elite Daily, “Kyle and I, we are figuring it out. Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods.”

In the “Love Is Blind” reunion, Kyle opened up about one major regret, saying, “I have a huge regret. Biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me. That’s what I learned the most. I f**ked up. I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry… Yeah, and it pisses me off because [Shake] wasted such a good opportunity.”

Instead of proposing to Deepti, Kyle popped the question to Shaina Hurley. On the show, Deepti was engaged to Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, who she declined to marry.

To fuel more dating rumors, Kyle also posted a TikTok with Deepti on Friday.

In a recent interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause, Deepti revealed that she was “single,” but “talking” to possible suitors.

Of the future, she said, “We'll see where life takes us.”

Vempati also explained why her relationship with Shake didn’t work, stressing, “I started to realize, you know, towards our last couple of dates that… there's so many qualities that I'm looking for in a husband that he doesn't have, one of them being self-awareness.”

Deepti discussed “getting signs” that the relationship wasn’t going to work, saying, “Someone should make me feel differently. They should make me feel loved, and I wasn't getting that from him. It was very, you know, surface-level.”

In his interview with Katie, Kylie also noted that he was “single,” as well as explaining why he regretted proposing to Shaina.

He admitted, “It was the one [engagement] I was willing to do. Like, I’ve been pressured in past relationships… but now this time, I went for it and it didn’t work out.”