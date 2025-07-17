Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion, 30, and Klay Thompson, 35, just took their relationship to the red carpet!

The couple posed together at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in NYC on Wednesday.

She gushed to People magazine at the event, "Oh, we met, and it was such a meet cute it was like a f**king movie. I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie that he's the nicest person I've ever met in my life."

Megan stunned in a black halter dress with an embellished asymmetrical belt, while Klay looked handsome in a black tuxedo.

The rapper launched the Pete & Thomas Foundation in honor of her late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas. The organization’s website explains the goal is to help underserved communities in Houston and around the world.

The site adds, “The foundation’s programs are focused in the areas of education, housing, health & wellness, and community goodwill.”

Meanwhile, it was just a week ago that Klay, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks, subtly showed up on Megan’s Instagram.

Megan shared a carousel of bikini shots at a pool, and Klay happened to be lounging in a chair in one of the photos!