Brooks Nader Shares Her Top Beauty Tip — Tanning Totally Naked! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Supermodel Brooks Nader wowed in white on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYS!

“Extra’s” special correspondent Robin Arzón spoke with Brooks, who is fresh off some globetrotting for the Bezos wedding!

Nader, who rocked some fabulous fits during the star-studded wedding weekend, shared her top beauty tip!

She said, “I would highly recommend just waking up every morning and tanning totally naked. Lay in the sun. There’s scientific studies that show if all of your special parts hit the sun, and you start your day that way, you’re going to have a good day.”

Brooks also teased what’s in store for her upcoming reality show with her sisters, “Love Thy Nader,” telling everyone to “just buckle up and get ready.”

She went on, “I don’t even know what the cuts are, but a little teaser drops today and there’s a lot to be seen with this show.”

Show aside, Brooks was excited to see all the athletes at the ESPYS.