Getty

Eight years after calling it quits with ex Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian is opening up on his love life!

In an episode of sister Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonderland” podcast, Rob revealed that he’s been single “for eight years” and prefers to “just talk to people.”

Khloé quipped, “You talk to a lot of people. People think Rob might be a recluse, but let me tell you, Rob still gets around. It’s wild.”

Rob noted that he goes through phases, even though he’s “good at talking to people.”

He elaborated, “There’s come moments where I can’t talk to anybody, it’s like too much energy. I’m talking to too many people, I don’t want to be like that.”

Referencing his daughter Dream with Chyna, Rob pointed out, “Also I have a daughter, I’m trying to be a good example. I don’t bring girls in the house, I don’t have girls meet my daughter. But I’ve always been that since she’s been a baby.”

“Of course I’ve dated and stuff, but I’ve never gotten serious or wanted to, my energy is just into Dream,” Kardashian added. “I’m probably too strict with that, like I probably should have fun and enjoy my life, and I still have fun, I just don’t care to be dating somebody.”

Rob also explained his decision to step away from TV after his 2016 reality show “Rob & Chyna.”

He said, “I don’t wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable. I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that’s not what I want to do?”

Kardashian also emphasized that there’s no bad blood between any of his siblings that would sway his decisions about appearing on another reality show.

He commented, “There’s definitely nothing wrong between any of us. It just has everything to do with myself.”

Over the years, Rob has made very brief appearances on “The Kardashians.”

While he has been considered the recluse in his famous family, Rob isn’t shutting down the possibility of doing TV again.