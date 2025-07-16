Instagram

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have a baby on the way!

Elsie, a model and food influencer, confirmed the news on Instagram with a carousel of pics and videos of the couple, including an ultrasound and video from a doc appointment.

She teased in the caption, “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

Earlier, sources confirmed the pregnancy to TMZ, revealing their baby is due in the winter.

The insiders added they had started telling friends and family and couldn’t be more excited.

Pete and Elsie sparked dating rumors in March, and quickly went Instagram official.

Over the years, Davidson has romanced high-profile women including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley, and Kate Beckinsale.