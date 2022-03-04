‘Love Is Blind’ Star Sal Explains Why He Said No to Mallory

Netflix

“Love Is Blind” star Salvador “Sal” Perez is opening up about what went wrong in his relationship with Mallory Zapata.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Sal, who explained why he turned Mallory down at their wedding! He said, “At the end of it all, Katie, I just felt like we had a lot of arguments… just private arguments, you know, like to ourselves and just seeing the way that we handled our challenges together. We just weren't working together. We weren't a team.”

Perez pointed out. “I feel like at the end of it all, when I was there at the altar, like have we done enough to really take this leap together and trust each other? My heart… it wasn't in it and I couldn't say yes.”

Following the wedding, Sal revealed that they did go on one date. He admitted, “That date like it was kind of short and we just talked about, you know… maybe it was me, Katie, and I'll like blame myself on that, you know? I feel like we went through so much and we put ourselves through so many challenges and I feel like for me, I think I was really just going for it… for the sake of the experience, too, you know, I wanted to make sure I was giving it an honest shot.”

Once they got back into the real world, the two realized it was “better” to just part ways.

Perez said he is single but that he is “talking to someone.”

Without revealing who he’s interested in, Sal noted that people “will know” eventually.