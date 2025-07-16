Getty Images

Sophia Hutchins tragically died earlier this month at 29, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

According to a report from the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office, Hutchins died of “multiple blunt force injuries.” Her manner of death was listed as an “accident” and place of death as “cliff.”

TMZ previously reported that Hutchins, who was Caitlyn Jenner's friend, manager, and rumored former girlfriend, was driving an ATV near Caitlyn's Malibu home when she grazed a moving car's bumper. That impact sent her off the road — and down a 350-foot ravine.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

Malibu/Lost Hills Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo told DailyMail.com of the accident, "It doesn't seem like she was following them. I think she just came up on them and then hit the car."

He added, "It looked like she tried to maneuver to go around it, but she was going too fast and just ended up clipping the rear end of that Mazda, causing her to veer off and go off the cliff there."

TMZ did not confirm if Caitlyn was home or witnessed the tragic accident, but reported that two people in the car were unharmed.

TMZ reports Hutchins was laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Culver City, California.