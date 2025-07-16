Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Dream ‘DWTS’ Partner Is Janet Jackson: ‘I’m Old School’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy hit the red carpet for the 2025 ESPYS in Los Angeles.

“Extra’s” special correspondent Robin Arzón spoke with Maksim, who revealed his dream “DWTS” partner.

He said, “If you must ask, I mean, Janet Jackson, you know. I’m old school.”

Maks noted that Janet has “still got it” with her dance moves!

In all seriousness, he just wants a partner who “works hard.”

Chmerkovskiy was happy to be at the EPSYS and said getting to see and meet all the athletes was like his Disneyland.

Maks is able to relate to the athletes with their training regimen and diet protocols.

Chmerkovskiy also dished on some of his pre-show rituals and superstitions as a pro dancer, saying, “I have to retire my shoes the second I step on a dance floor… The problem is that they rip because you’re doing it as a tradition, not because you must.”