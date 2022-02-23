Police Have a New Theory About How Bob Saget Hit His Head (Report)

In the wake of Bob Saget’s death, police reportedly have a new theory about what happened.

The medical examiner previously confirmed the 65-year-old suffered multiple skull fractures and abrasions to his scalp, stating his death was the result of “blunt head trauma.” The report also indicated there were no illicit drugs or toxins in his system.

The autopsy, however, has sparked speculation about how Saget endured such a serious injury.

Now, authorities tell People magazine they investigated his room, including the marble end tables and counters in the bathroom looking for traces of blood or hair. They think he likely lost consciousness in the bathroom and fell backwards, hitting his head on the marble floor.

Investigators told the magazine that Saget probably woke up and stumbled to bed, but lost consciousness again and then died. They estimate he passed away around 4 a.m. His body was found about 12 hours later.

Authorities have also reviewed footage of Bob as he returned to the hotel. He was seen walking to his ninth-floor room and did not appear in distress. He last used his key card at 2:17 a.m. and hung a “Do Not Disturb” sign on his door.

A hotel employee also told People that Saget was in good spirits during his stay. "He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby," the source said. "When people asked for selfies, he would run over and grab their phones to take the pictures with them, joking the whole time. He was a ball. Happy, positive energy."

Meanwhile, Saget’s autopsy was completed days after his sudden passing. At the time, authorities believed Saget had suffered a heart attack or stroke.

That theory stemmed from the way Saget’s body was found and information from the medical examiner’s office.