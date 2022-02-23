Kanye West Samples Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Monologue at ‘Donda 2’ Show

Kanye West sampled Kim Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue and took shots at her beau Pete Davidson at his listening party for “Donda 2.”

The event took place at LoanDepot Park stadium in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday night. Ye appeared on stage as his new song “Sci-Fi” played, and the song opened with the voice of none other than his estranged wife.

A snippet from Kim’s October 2021 appearance on “SNL” played, with her saying, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

Ye left out the shade Kim jokingly threw at him in the monologue: “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

Later during the event, Ye played two songs that appeared to make references to Davidson, who has been romantically linked to Kim.

The first song, titled “Easy,” features the lyrics: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” The second song, “Security,” appears to make a second reference to Pete’s personal safety, and his relationship with Ye’s children.

“Never take the family picture off the fridge / Never stand between a man and his kids / Y’all ain’t got enough security for this,” Ye rapped on the song.

Last month, multiple outlets reported that Davidson hired security guards after hearing the lyrics to Ye’s song “Easy,” which was released earlier this year.

“Donda 2” is the sequel to Ye’s 2021 album “Donda.” After debuting at the event on Tuesday, the new album will only be available on Stem Player, a device West debuted in August 2021 that retails for $214.50.

West shared a video of the Stem Player in action alongside a song snippet on Instagram last week. The caption read, “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”