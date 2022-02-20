Kanye's New Enemies List: 'Librals,' the Whole Cast of 'SNL,' Black History Month

Twitter

Just days ago, Kanye was taking responsibility for negative social media posts — but he's already backsliding.

In response to a post by the account @HipHopNumbers that listed some of the beefs West has had — including names as diverse as the late Harriet Tubman, Peppa Pig, Louis Vuitton, and the late Evel Knievel — West chimed in with several new entries of his own.

"Come on guys... This list is twice as long. You gotta put Apple Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange Tik Tok Black History Month Obama the whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton Corey Gamble Bezos Charlamagne Disney Librals and of course Skete and any and all corny sh-t in general."

He went on, "Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up It's up for everybody!!!!! Wow Being rich is fun!!!!"