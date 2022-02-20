Celebrity News February 20, 2022
Kanye's New Enemies List: 'Librals,' the Whole Cast of 'SNL,' Black History Month
Just days ago, Kanye was taking responsibility for negative social media posts — but he's already backsliding.
In response to a post by the account @HipHopNumbers that listed some of the beefs West has had — including names as diverse as the late Harriet Tubman, Peppa Pig, Louis Vuitton, and the late Evel Knievel — West chimed in with several new entries of his own.
"Come on guys... This list is twice as long. You gotta put Apple Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange Tik Tok Black History Month Obama the whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton Corey Gamble Bezos Charlamagne Disney Librals and of course Skete and any and all corny sh-t in general."
Kanye West Takes ‘Accountability’ for Posts That ‘Came Off as Harassing Kim’View Story
He went on, "Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up It's up for everybody!!!!! Wow Being rich is fun!!!!"
Some social media users were scrambling to figure out the sources of some of the beefs — Peppa Pig's official account once razzed Kanye because the cartoon pig's album had better reviews than his "Donda," President Obama called him a "jackass" in 2009, West wrongly believes Harriet Tubman never freed any slaves — while others recalled his well-publicized gripes about others on the initial list, which included Taylor Swift, Nike, estranged wife Kim Kardashian, his cousin, Wiz Kahlifa, JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, Pete Davidson, Drake, Ray J, Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Kimmel, "South Park," Deadmau5, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, J. Cole, Travis Scott, the CEO of Zappos, Dennis Haysbert, Amber Rose, MTV, Beck, George Bush Jr., ADL, TMZ, the American Music Awards, 50 Cent and Kris Jenner.