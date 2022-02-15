Kanye West Takes ‘Accountability’ for Posts That ‘Came Off as Harassing Kim’

Kanye West is taking accountability for his actions after a series of Instagram posts about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

In a new Instagram message, he writes, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

The rapper seemed to be trying to mend his broken heart. On Valentine’s Day, he shared a picture of a truck bed full of red roses. Written on the side of the custom truck: “My Vision is Krystal Klear.” TMZ reported he was planning to drop them off at Kim’s.

There had also been a series of posts made by West over the last few days, most of them since deleted, calling out Kim’s new man, “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

In a rapid-fire Instagram session, West called Davidson a “di—head” and insulted him for his Hillary Clinton tattoo; posted a badly Photoshopped image of himself and Davidson poised to fight a la Avengers: Civil War; reposted a widely discredited fan theory that Davidson once sent intimate photos of himself with Ariana Grande to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller; posted what appears to be a private communication from Davidson to West expressing his desire to not come between West and his children; and even offered an image of himself assuring that his account was not hacked.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and moved on with the “SNL” comedian last fall. She shares four children with West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

As the drama was unfolding between Kanye and Kim, news broke that the rapper’s relationship with Julia Fox was over.

Fox has made it clear that she is not wallowing following her split from Ye. Just hours after confirming the breakup, the 32 year old “Uncut Gems” star stole the show during LaQuan Smith’s Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on February 14. Opening the show, the model strutted down the runway in a high-neck, long sleeve black dress with cutouts with her hair slicked back into a chic bun. A pair of statement earrings, matching bracelets, heels and bold eye makeup completed the look.

The actress assured the press it was not a revenge look. “I love Kanye,” she told the Associated Press after the show. “We’re still very good friends, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

In an Instagram story posted on Monday, the actress wrote “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler.” She continued, “I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

Fox also set the record straight about reports that she was crying in paparazzi photos snapped at LAX, stating, “and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6 on my dead BFF bday,” she continued, referring to the suicide of Hollywood manager Chris Huvane.

Julia and Ye were first spotted together in Miami on New Year’s Eve and had kept everyone buzzing with their whirlwind romance, which saw them jet setting from Los Angeles, to Paris, and New York City.