Kanye West Doc Reveals Rapper Was Suicidal, Addicted to Pills

The new Netflix docuseries “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” is revealing disturbing details about the rapper’s past.

The trilogy explores Ye’s rise to superstardom with the help of behind-the-scenes footage shot by his friend Clarence “Coodie” Simmons over two decades.

The first episode just dropped, and People reports that part three, due out in a few weeks, will reveal even more about West’s past.

The magazine says that during a recording session with Kid Cudi around 2018, West confesses he’s had suicidal thoughts and battled a painkiller addiction.

"Even me, when I already had the house and the wife and the kids and the plaques… [I] would still have moments where I felt, like, suicidal, would still have moments where I'm addicted to Percocets and don't even realize it, you know what I'm saying?" he reportedly says.

It was also in 2018 that West confirmed he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and was scrutinized for supporting Donald Trump.

Simmons reportedly says in the doc, "It was difficult watching Kanye on TV, knowing he had issues with his mental health. They were calling him crazy, but to me it seemed like he was crying out for help. In the past, Kanye might have rubbed folks the wrong way, but for the first time, it felt like he really lost the people."

Fast-forward to a scene from July 2020, after West had declared his own run for president.

He reportedly tells his real estate partners David Barry, Mike Novogratz and Bryan Young, "Have you guys ever been, like, locked up in handcuffs and put into a hospital because your brain was too big for your skull?" He later added, "I do not communicate in a way that people understand in public because it's just truth, and we're in a world of lies."

Simmons said “it just didn’t feel right to keep filming so I cut the camera off,” but found West “all over the news” soon after that meeting.

West has again been all over the news in recent weeks thanks, in part, to his Instagram posts about estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kim has since unfollowed Kanye.

Most recently Kanye shared a video of Pete performing a sketch on "Saturday Night Live's" Weekend Update in 2018 about Weset being off his meds.

Pete says things like "there is no shame in the medicine game. I'm on them, it's great" and "being mentally ill is no excuse to act like a jackass."

West included the caption, "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback."

The new post comes after Kanye's rapid-fire Instagram session over the weekend, West called Davidson a “di—head” and insulted him for his Hillary Clinton tattoo; posted a badly Photoshopped image of himself and Davidson poised to fight a la Avengers: Civil War; reposted a widely discredited fan theory that Davidson once sent intimate photos of himself with Ariana Grande to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller; posted what appears to be a private communication from Davidson to West expressing his desire to not come between West and his children; and even offered an image of himself assuring that his account was not hacked.

On Monday morning, Kanye shared a photo of Kim in a fluffy silver jacket. He wrote, in part, “I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER… SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.”

TMZ then reported that a truckload of roses that Kanye posted on his account were a Valentine's Day gift for Kim. The truck and caption included the message, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR."

He later apologized, writing, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and moved on with the “SNL” comedian last fall. She shares four children with West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

As the drama was unfolding between Kanye and Kim, news broke that the rapper’s relationship with Julia Fox was over.

Fox has made it clear that she is not wallowing in misery following her split from Ye. Just hours after confirming the breakup, the 32 year old “Uncut Gems” star stole the show during LaQuan Smith’s Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on February 14. Opening the show, the model strutted down the runway in a high-neck, long sleeve black dress with cutouts with her hair slicked back into a chic bun. A pair of statement earrings, matching bracelets, heels and bold eye makeup completed the look.

The actress assured the press it was not a revenge look. “I love Kanye,” she told the Associated Press after the show. “We’re still very good friends, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

In an Instagram story posted on Monday, the actress wrote “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler.” She continued, “I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”