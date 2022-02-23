Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Welcome First Child (Report)

Backgrid

Jennifer Lawrence’s bundle of joy has reportedly arrived!

TMZ reports Jennifer, 31, and husband Cooke Maroney, 37, welcomed their first child in Los Angeles.

The gender and birth date are currently unknown.

According to the outlet, Lawrence celebrated her baby shower at the end of January.

She was last spotted out and about around the holidays.

In December, Lawrence made an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where she opened up about how she kept busy during her Hollywood hiatus. She cradled her baby bump, saying, “I just had a ton of sex.”

The “Don’t Look Up” star then clarified that she was “joking,” adding, “I cooked a little. The pandemic happened, and then I cooked and I cleaned a lot… I think I would be a really good housekeeper. No, I really do. I make a mess, but I’m really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess.”

She went on, “It was really nice. I’ve always found comfort in a schedule and doing something and being somewhere and just the comfort of being on set where the world is one thing and very organized. There are not people screaming. Coming out of ‘Hunger Games,’ it was nice [to take] a break. Nobody really cared, and it was quiet. I got to, like, feel like I could become a part of the world again without fanfare, literal fanfare.”

Before the interview ended, Jennifer accepted a baby gift from Stephen, commenting, "I'm not going to fit in that!"

In a December feature for Vanity Fair, the “grateful and excited” Lawrence explained why she wanted to keep her unborn child out of public conversation. She said, “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

In September, Jennifer’s rep confirmed that she was pregnant.

The Oscar winner and the art dealer started dating in 2018, and got engaged in February 2019. They tied the knot that fall in Rhode Island.