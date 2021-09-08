Celebrity News September 08, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Expecting First Child
Backgrid
Congrats are in order for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. They are having a baby!
Jennifer’s rep confirmed her pregnancy to People on Wednesday.
The Oscar winner, 31, and art dealer, 37, started dating in 2018, and got engaged in February 2019. They tied the knot that fall at a wedding in Rhode Island.
Just a few months before they tied the knot, Jennifer gushed about her man on the “Naked with Catt Sadler” podcast, saying, “He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”