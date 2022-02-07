Watch Steve Irwin’s Son Robert’s Terrifying Encounter with a Crocodile

Steve Irwin’s son Robert is following his famous father’s footsteps, and his latest animal encounter is one of his scariest ever!

In the season finale of Robert’s show “Crikey! It’s the Irwins,” he is nearly attacked by a 12-foot crocodile named Casper at the Australia Zoo.

Robert posted a clip of his tense encounter with the crocodile, which he was attempting to feed. When the crocodile comes at him, Robert is heard telling the camera crew, “Bail, bail, bail!”

In the clip, Robert shares, “If he’s coming out of the water giving big strikes, that means he’s gonna be ready for the Crocoseum show,” referring to the world-famous shows put on by the museum.

Robert admitted, “Casper has such a wild behavior, and since Dad first got Casper, he’s had that instinct. I’ve got no idea how he’s going to react, and, honestly, that’s quite terrifying.”

Steve rescued Casper in 2002, just four years before he died filming a documentary at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Along with posting the season finale teaser, Robert captioned on Instagram, “We’ve definitely saved the best for last, including one of the most intense croc feeds I’ve done! We prioritize natural behavior with our crocs.”

“By getting in their enclosures with them, and letting them put on those huge strikes from the water’s edge, they get to use all of their predatory instincts and they just love it! Plus we can educate everyone about their conservation,” Irwin added. “But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail.”

Casper weighs in at 772 lbs. and is one of two leucistic saltwater crocodiles, which means he has a partial loss of skin pigment.

Last year, the zoo tweeted, “Casper sure is a stunning crocodile! Due to a condition called hypomelanism, he’s white in colouration meaning he would’ve been predated on at a young age in the wild. Thanks to Steve & Terri, he’s living a long & happy life with his girlfriend, Wendy, here at #AustraliaZoo.”

Last month, Robert’s sister Bindi revealed her new tattoo, which was written in Steve’s handwriting. Alongside a pic of her arm tattoo, which features the worlds “graceful warrior” and a cute alligator, she explained, “The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, ‘My graceful warrior.’ That’s how her name was born.”