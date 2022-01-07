Bindi Irwin Reveals Tattoo in Dad Steve Irwin’s Handwriting

Getty Images

Bindi Irwin just got some new ink to celebrate “the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love.”

Irwin posted a photo of her daughter Grace Warrior, who turns 1 in March, along with her arm featuring the words “graceful warrior” and a cute alligator.

She explained, “The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, ‘My graceful warrior.’ That’s how her name was born.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bindi’s father Steve Irwin tragically died in 2006 while filming a documentary in Australia. She shared that the tattoo is even more meaningful because, “This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always,” adding, “Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors.”

A second photo revealed a tattoo on her ring finger, this one honoring her marriage to Chandler Powell. She called the new ink “my beautiful wedding ring in bloom.”

The 23-year-old explained, “Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork.”