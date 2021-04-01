Bindi Irwin & Family Pose for Daughter’s ‘First Croc Encounter’ — See the Funny April Fools’ Pic

Instagram

At just a week old, Bindi Irwin’s daughter has already had her “first croc encounter.”

Don’t worry, these aren’t the crocodiles Bindi’s late dad Steve Irwin famously worked with, but rather shoes!

A new photo shows Bindi holding her baby girl while Grace’s grandmother Terri, Uncle Robert and father Chandler Powell each holds a pair of sandals.

Terri posted the photo, writing, "Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter... April Fool's!"

Last week, Irwin and Powell welcomed Grace Warrior, who weighed 7 lbs., 7 oz., and measured 20 inches long.

Along with posting photos of their precious bundle of joy, Bindi gushed on Instagram, “Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light.”

Irwin revealed, “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”