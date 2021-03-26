Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Welcome First Child on Their Wedding Anniversary

Bindi Irwin is a first-time mom!

On Thursday, Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Grace Warrior.

Their baby weighed 7 lbs., 7 oz., measuring at 20 inches long.

Along with posting photos of their precious bundle of joy, Bindi gushed, “Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light.”

Irwin revealed, “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

She ended her note with, “There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

In his own Instagram post, Chandler wrote, “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home❤️.”

In August, Bindi announced they were expecting with the message, “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

A year ago, Bindi and Chandler tied the knot at Australia Zoo when COVID-19 was beginning to wreak havoc on the world. At the time, Bindi shared on Instagram, “March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding.”