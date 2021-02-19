Pregnant Bindi Irwin Reveals How Her Late Father Steve Irwin Inspired Her Baby Girl’s Nickname

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bindi Irwin already has a nickname for her unborn daughter, and it was inspired by her dad!

Her father Steve Irwin passed away 15 years ago, and now Bindi and husband Chandler Powell are keeping his memory alive with one of his favorite terms.

She told The Bump, “My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior.’ Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place.”

That’s not all! Bindi’s mom Terri Irwin will have a special nickname too.

The 22-year-old said, “My extraordinary mama is my best friend, and I know that she is going to be such an amazing grandmother. We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link. We decided that she’s going to be called ‘Bunny.’”

She added that they were inspired by a former neighbor, saying, “It only just dawned on us that it wasn’t her name, but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighborhood.”