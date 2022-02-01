Tom Brady’s Ex, Bridget Moynahan, Tweets Sweet Message About His Retirement

Getty Images

Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady’s ex-girlfriend, tweeted her support after his retirement announcement.

Moynahan, who shares son Jack with Tom, wrote, “So proud @TomBrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.”

Her reaction’s follows Brady’s announcement that he will finally be leaving the football field after a week of speculation over his possible retirement.

As “Extra” reported, the quarterback legend announced the news on Instagram this morning. In his letter, he said, “I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

He spoke on his work ethic when it came to the sport and how he always believed full commitment was always needed and how that aided his success. He also mentioned, “This is difficult for me to write.”

The former NFL star also used his letter to thank all those who have helped him throughout his career, including his family. He thanked his wife Gisele Bündchen and all three of his children.

Bridget, who stars on “Blue Bloods,” and Brady dated from 2004-2006 before splitting up. Moynahan found out she was pregnant with their son after the split. Brady had already begun dating Bündchen at the time of Jack’s birth.

Family and creating a loving environment is important for all parties involved, and Moynahan’s sweet message seems to prove it’s working!

Brady’s commitment to his family seemed to be the biggest factor in his decision to retire. He shared on the “Let’s Go” podcast, “It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

In this off season, @TomBrady’s main focus is his family. Listen to the new episode of ‘Let’s Go!’ to hear more about his offseason plans and his first ever personal foul @SIRIUSXM https://t.co/XHdJl5FWJm pic.twitter.com/s70V6q6CPY — Jim Gray (@JimGrayOfficial) January 27, 2022 @JimGrayOfficial