Tom Brady Wishes Ex-GF Bridget Moynahan a Happy 50th Birthday

Getty Images

Friendly exes! Tom Brady took to Instagram to wish his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan a happy 50th birthday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a photo of Bridget and their son Jack at the 2018 U.S. Open on his Insta Stories. Brady, 43, wrote, "Happy birthday @bridgetmoynahan. We hope you have a GREAT day."

Instagram/Getty Images

The public shout-out comes after Moynahan congratulated Brady on his recent Super Bowl win. Brady, who was formerly with the New England Patriots, helped the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bridget wrote, "I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating," adding, "@buccaneers #SuperBowl #GreatGame #Strong #SoProud #55."

Last month, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Bridget. She opened up about Jack, 13. When asked if Jack wants to follow in his father’s footsteps, Bridget replied, “He doesn’t actually play football, he plays soccer. Those are some big shoes to fill!”

Watch!