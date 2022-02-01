Tom Brady Announces NFL Retirement

Getty Images

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady is retiring after 22 seasons!

The 44-year-old legend announced the news on Instagram, saying, “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.” He later added, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady went on to thank the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and others who had helped him along the way, ending with a big shout-out to his family.

“And lastly to my wife Gisele [Bündchen], and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida.”

Tom had just opened up to Jim Gray on the Sirius XM "Let's Go" podcast about spending time with Gisele and the kids during the off season, "She deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and they deserve what they need from me as a dad," adding, "I'm going to spend some time with them and give them what they need."

Hinting at his retirement he said, "It's not always about what I want, it is about what we want as a family. I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and then figure out in the future what's next."

Observers had been anticipating Tom’s decision, and rumors swirled after the Buccaneers' loss to the L.A. Rams last week.

Brady played across three decades, racking up the most championship wins by an single player. He also amassed impressive records, like the most passing yards (84,250) and the most touchdown passes (624).

He played for the New England Patriots from 2000-2019, and the Bucs since 2020.

