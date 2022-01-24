What Jana Kramer Is Learning from Her New Relationship with Ian Schinelli

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Jana Kramer, who recently made it Instagram official with Ian Schinelli.

Calling Ian “very supportive,” Jana shared, “He’s great, he’s a Navy SEAL. He’s in finance.”

When Billy commented on Ian’s “jacked” physique, Jana quipped, “Everyone always makes fun of him on my social media ’cause he’s never wearing a shirt, and I’m like, ‘If I looked like that, I wouldn’t be wearing a shirt, either!’”

As for finding love after calling it quits with ex Mike Caussin, Kramer said, “It’s been great. Once you get out of something, you’re like, ‘This is how I’m supposed to be treated and this is how it’s supposed to feel.’

“It’s a comforting feeling knowing I’m on the right path,” Jana added.

While she’s enjoying life right now, Jana isn’t putting all her eggs in one basket. She said, “I know that today I am happy and he’s a great guy. He’s showing up. I feel good.”

Over the weekend, Kramer took to social media to share her new-found faith after getting baptized. She commented, “I feel like it’s kinda like the ribbon, you know, tied it all up… I got baptized. I decided to share it publicly. I really want to give hope to people that they’re not alone because the entire time I felt alone for years. I never actually was, I just didn’t lean into my faith. I’m proud to be on that journey now… It was very emotional. I just feel this calmness.”