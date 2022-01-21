Brian Laundrie Confessed to Gabby Petito’s Murder in His Notebook

Months after Gabby Petito’s death, FBI Denver has concluded its investigation — they have determined that her boyfriend Brian Laundrie killed her.

According to the FBI, Laundrie admitted to killing Petito in a notebook discovered near his remains in October.

On Friday, FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement, “All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case. The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.”

In November, it was revealed that Laundrie’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide.”

Police had been on a manhunt for Laundrie, who was a “person of interest” in Petito’s murder.

Petito died from strangulation. Her remains were found near Grand Teton National Park in September. She was on a road trip with Laundrie, her fiancé, when she was reported missing September 11.

An arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie for his “activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito.” FBI agent Michael Schneider said at the time, “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

According to Laundrie’s family, he left home with a backpack on September 13 and never returned.