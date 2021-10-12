Gabby Petito’s Autopsy Results Revealed

Instagram

Weeks after Gabby Petito’s body was found in Wyoming, new details about her death have been released.

According to the Teton County Coroner, Petito died from strangulation.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

During a virtual press conference, Dr. Brent Blue, who performed the autopsy, told reporters that Petito’s body had been outside for three to four weeks before it was discovered.

Blue did not release any further details.

Last month, Petito’s remains were found near Grand Teton National Park.

Petito was on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie when she was reported missing on September 11.

Police have been unable to locate Laundrie, who disappeared after refusing to cooperate with investigators looking into Petito’s whereabouts.