News October 12, 2021
Gabby Petito’s Autopsy Results Revealed
Weeks after Gabby Petito’s body was found in Wyoming, new details about her death have been released.
According to the Teton County Coroner, Petito died from strangulation.
Her death has been ruled a homicide.
During a virtual press conference, Dr. Brent Blue, who performed the autopsy, told reporters that Petito’s body had been outside for three to four weeks before it was discovered.
Blue did not release any further details.
Last month, Petito’s remains were found near Grand Teton National Park.
Petito was on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie when she was reported missing on September 11.
Police have been unable to locate Laundrie, who disappeared after refusing to cooperate with investigators looking into Petito’s whereabouts.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Laundrie for his “activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito.” FBI agent Michael Schneider said, “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”