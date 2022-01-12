Tracy Morgan Remembers Bob Saget & Sidney Poitier

Getty Images

Tracy Morgan is headed back to the stage, hitting Carolines on Broadway comedy club in NYC!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Tracy as he remembered comedy great Bob Saget, who died on Sunday.

When Cheslie mentioned his tribute to Bob, Tracy commented, “He was my friend. My friend. Simple and plain. He was always there for me. He was good people with me. And he was my comrade in comedy. “

Morgan will be live from Thursday night to Saturday at Carolines. Along with being excited, Tracy noted, “I’ll be performing in front of my hometown.”

Reminiscing about his start in comedy at Carolines, Morgan shared, “It sparks nostalgia. It’s where it started... I remember when they gave me a shot. I was a baby.”

As for how the comedy world has changed over the years, Tracy commented, “There’s no place in comedy for PC… I don’t like that. I’ve created a lane where I can say whatever I want to say onstage… That’s a place where you’re not supposed to be able to touch me.”

Tracy also opened up on the impact of the late Sidney Poitier. He said, “I study Mr. Poitier, may he rest in peace… I learned a lot just from watching him.”

Along with Poitier, Tracy showed some love to his famous friends, like Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, saying, “I have my OGs… Martin and Eddie… and Arsenio, who I’ve learned so much from. And I’m so grateful and happy and proud to call myself a friend of theirs.”