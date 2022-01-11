Why Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Could Be a Heart Attack or Stroke

Getty Images

Comedian Bob Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday, but his official cause of death won’t be announced for weeks.

Law enforcement sources, however, tell TMZ that authorities believe Saget may have suffered a heart attack or stroke.

The theory stems from the way Saget’s body was found and information from the medical examiner’s office.

According to a police report, Deputy Adrian Gonzalez wrote that Saget was “found in a supine position in his bed. His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen.” TMZ sources say the positioning of his arms could be signs of a heart attack.

Yesterday, Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, revealed that Saget’s autopsy was complete. He confirmed, “At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.” TMZ says the lack of drug evidence at the scene also points to a sudden medical emergency.

Bob, 65, recently battled COVID, so TMZ’s insiders say authorities will explore coronavirus complications like blood clots.