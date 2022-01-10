Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Betty White’s death certificate has been released 11 days after her death on New Year’s Eve.

In her death certificate, obtained by TMZ, White’s cause of death is listed as cerebrovascular accident, which is a medical term for stroke when blood flow in the brain is impeded by a blockage or rupture of a blood vessel.

According to the certificate, White suffered a stroke six days before her passing.

A source told the outlet that White was alert and coherent after suffering the stroke.

White died less than three weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

White’s agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine that she “died peacefully in her sleep.”