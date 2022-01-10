Celebrity News January 10, 2022
Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed
Betty White’s death certificate has been released 11 days after her death on New Year’s Eve.
In her death certificate, obtained by TMZ, White’s cause of death is listed as cerebrovascular accident, which is a medical term for stroke when blood flow in the brain is impeded by a blockage or rupture of a blood vessel.
According to the certificate, White suffered a stroke six days before her passing.
A source told the outlet that White was alert and coherent after suffering the stroke.
White died less than three weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
White’s agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine that she “died peacefully in her sleep.”
Witjas also shut down false rumors about White's death that arose when a fake quote attributed to White implied she had just gotten her COVID-19 booster shot prior to passing away. He told the outlet, "People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes." White, described as living in “a COVID bubble,” had not received a booster shot.