Details on Betty White’s Funeral, Plus: How Fans Can Honor Her Memory

Getty Images

Funeral arrangements are underway for Betty White, who passed away on December 31 at 99 years old.

Jeff Witjas, her friend and agent, tells People that the star will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

"The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish," Witjas said. "As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her."