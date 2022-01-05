Celebrity News January 05, 2022
Details on Betty White’s Funeral, Plus: How Fans Can Honor Her Memory
Funeral arrangements are underway for Betty White, who passed away on December 31 at 99 years old.
Jeff Witjas, her friend and agent, tells People that the star will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.
"The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish," Witjas said. "As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her."
If fans would like to pay tribute to the longtime animal advocate, Witjas suggested, “You can support or donate to one or more of her favorite charities or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice.”
He shared some of Betty’s favorite organizations, including: the Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, Actors and Others for Animals, the Aquarium of the Pacific and Guide Dogs for the Blind.