New Details About Betty White’s Death

Days after news broke about Betty White’s passing, new details have been released.

White’s agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine that she “died peacefully in her sleep” on Friday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, White’s death “appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play.”

Us Weekly reports that the LAPD responded to a call to White’s house on Friday morning.

After hearing about Betty’s death, many celebrities took to social media to mourn her loss.

White’s “The Proposal” co-star Ryan Reynolds tweeted, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

In a statement to People, White’s other “The Proposal” co-star Sandra Bullock said, “I don't drink vodka… but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be okay being sad."

“I'll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us,” Bullock added.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who was White’s co-star in “You Again,” wrote on Instagram, “What women WANT is to live a life like Betty White. Full of love and creativity and integrity and humor and dedication and a life of service to animals. To honor her today please make a donation to the @morrisanimalfoundation Morris Animal Foundation or any animal advocacy group! She would LOVE that. Rest easy you beautiful woman. We will carry on for you!”

White was just a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

