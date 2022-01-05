Jana Duggar Settles Child Endangerment Case

After being charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, “Counting On” alum Jana Duggar has settled her case.

In court docs obtained by E! News, Duggar pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree and paid $880.

Due to the case being settled, Jana was not required to make a court appearance, according to the court clerk at the district court in Elm Springs.

Jana was charged September 9, but pleaded not guilty at the time.

After the news broke on the charge, Jana wrote on her Instagram Story, “I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed."

Jana ended her lengthy statement, saying, “They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community. I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that's truly what mattered most to me.”

Jana’s sister Jessa showed her support, calling it an “innocent mistake,” writing, “She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could've happened to anyone."

Jessa emphasized, “She's without question one of the most amazing women I know and I'd trust her with my kids any day of the week. Do me a favor — give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives.”