Jana Duggar Speaks Out After Being Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

Days after her child endangerment citation news broke, “Counting On” star Jana Duggar is breaking her silence.

On Tuesday, Duggar wrote on her Instagram Story, “I'm only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all. I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time.”

Duggar was seemingly referencing her brother Josh Duggar, who was recently found guilty of two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

"I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police,” Jana continued. “This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed."

Jana ended her lengthy statement, saying, “They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community. I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that's truly what mattered most to me.”

On the same day, Jana’s sister Jessa showed her support, calling it an “innocent mistake,” writing, “She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could've happened to anyone."

Jessa emphasized, “She's without question one of the most amazing women I know and I'd trust her with my kids any day of the week. Do me a favor — give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives.”

Jana’s cousin Amy added, “I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out. Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there's so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It's a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you."

Duggar has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor and will appear in court for a bench trial next month.