Josh Duggar Found Guilty of Child Porn Charges

Washington County

Josh Duggar, 33, could serve serious jail time after a jury found him guilty Thursday of two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

People reports the father of seven now faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 in fines on each count. His sentencing will take place in four months, but a date has not been set.

The trial took place in Fayetteville, Arkansas, about two years after Homeland Security searched Duggar’s car lot and seized electronic devices from the property.

James Fottrell, director of the Department of Justice’s High Technology Investigative Unit, analyzed three of Josh’s devices and testified that he found photos and videos of children being sexually abused.

Also among the witnesses was family friend Bobye Holt, who told the court that Duggar had previously admitted to her that he molested four Jane Does when he was 12 and 15. One victim was allegedly 5 years old at the time.

Justin Gelfand from the defense tried to argue that the police ignored clues along the way and that "the actual forensic trail presents more questions than answers."