J.Lo Defends Ben Affleck After His Jennifer Garner Divorce Comments

Getty Images

Last week, Ben Affleck faced backlash for comments he made about his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

The 49-year-old recently sat down with Howard Stern, opening up about the split and making statements like he would “probably still be drinking” if they were still married.

Affleck insisted the comments were taken out of context during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

There were reports that his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez was offended his comments to Stern, but that is simply untrue!

In a statement, Lopez told People magazine, “This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel."

“I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person,” Jennifer added.

Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance nearly 20 years after they called off their engagement in 2004.