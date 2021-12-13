Ben Affleck Makes Cute Jennifer Lopez Joke at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Getty Images

Ben Affleck had girlfriend Jennifer Lopez by his side at the L.A. premiere of his new film “The Tender Bar.”

“Extra” Special Correspondent Jenny Taft caught up with Ben, who had a bit of fun when she asked how excited he was for Jen to see the film. He told her, “Very excited. She is the president of Amazon, so I feel it’s a good time for Jen Salke to see the movie. I am very pleased that she is here in support of the film.”

George Clooney directed the film, but did not attend the premiere because he's shooting a movie with Julia Roberts. Ben gushed over him, “He really is brilliant, there is very little the guy can’t do, and it’s irritating… He is… [so] charming, kind, and gracious, that you forget his many talents. Even when you get up and do the softball scene, he’s like, ‘Let me take a few swings,’ and the softball is 500 feet and I’m like, ‘What the f—k? You're 60 years old.’”

He went on, “The truth is because he has been an actor for so long… He’s got the best, sharpest notes. I felt like this movie should say ‘played by George Clooney and Ben Affleck.’ I really benefited from his advice and suggestions.”

Affleck said the writing and the director drew him to the role of Uncle Charlie. “Matt Damon has raved and raved and raved about working for [Clooney] as an actor… I was very lucky and very happy.”

The holidays are coming up, and Ben revealed, “I have three kids… They want presents under the tree… I have to be in touch with Santa and he and I are going to make a plan and hopefully it will be a lovely Christmas. There is not much more satisfying and wonderful than children experiencing joy, especially when they are teenagers and the moments are fleeting.”