Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Put Their Love on Display at Lakers Game

Getty Images

Date night! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez weren’t afraid to cozy up in front of the cameras at Tuesday’s Lakers game in L.A.

The couple looked every bit in love as they watched Ben’s Boston Celtics get beat by the home team.

At times Ben wrapped his arm around J.Lo’s shoulder as they held hands. He was even scene leaning in with his face on hers.

Jen looked stunning in a white crop top that showed off her abs, worn with a denim jacket and flared jeans. The completed the ensemble with black boots and hoop earrings. Ben was also casual in all black, including a hoodie, jacket and jeans.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reconnected earlier this year, and he recently told WSJ Magazine’s December/January issue there is a great story behind their rekindled romance.

“I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” he explained to writer Michael Hainey. “And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. [Pauses] And then I’ll light it on fire. [Laughs]”