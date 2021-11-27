Kanye Shares Kimye Kiss Pic, Launches Thanksgiving Prayer to 'Get My Family Back'

In an Instagram "Thanksgiving Prayer," Kanye West re-upped his bid to get back together with estranged wife Kim Kardashian — even though she seems to have moved on with Pete Davidson.

In a five-minute video posted Thursday, Kanye talked about being thankful for his family, but went on to list both things for which he is grateful (watching son Saint play catch with Tom Brady) and things he regrets (running for president "without proper preparation and no allies on either side").

"Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat," he said of his MAGA support. "I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance, and that was hard for our marriage."

Kim called Kanye a "failed politician" on "SNL."

He said his own father told him of his political run, "Write your speech next time, son."

Talking about Saint, he said the child was his "mini-me," and "a mix of two of my favorite things: me and my wife's face."

In his most personal set of revelations yet, the 44-year-old music and fashion icon admitted to a series of "misactions," including his temper, his drinking, and manic episodes.

"All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," he asserted. "I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

"I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure," he said.

The episodes sound frightening! "I know none of y'all would ever picture this, but sometimes I scream and that screaming might have helped me tell off everyone who doubted me in music, but that screaming did not help me keep my family together," he said.

He went on to share an old B&W shot of himself and Kim making out. “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” he wrote. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative. I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”