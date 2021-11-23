Love Bite! Did Kim Kardashian Give Pete Davidson a Hickey?

Getty Images

Did Kim Kardashian just mark her man, Pete Davidson?

It sure seems that way after the pair were spotted enjoying a date night in L.A. Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were dining at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica when paparazzi snapped pics of what appears to be a hickey on Pete’s neck!

TMZ posted photos of the pair inside the restaurant enjoying their dinner side-by-side, while DailyMail.com had pics of Kim and Pete outside the restaurant where the “hickey” is more visible.

Kim was decked out in a black leather skirt paired with a black top with leather sleeves and a baseball cap. Pete looked comfy in jeans, a green T-shirt, and a zip-up jacket with a baseball cap.

The reality star and the “Saturday Night Live” cast member held hands as they left the restaurant and appeared to share a giggle after they got in his Lamborghini SUV.

Sightings of the couple are ramping up, and they just made it Instagram official on Flavor Flav’s account last week! He posted a pic of the happy couple as they celebrated Pete’s birthday at Kim’s mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the pic, Pete, Kim and Kris are all wearing Skims pajamas as Flav poses with his arms around Kim and Kris.

He wrote in the caption, “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday.”

Last month, Kim and Pete kissed for a sketch on “Saturday Night Live” in which they played Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.