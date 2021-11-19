‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ Memorial Details Revealed

Getty Images

A month after her shocking death, “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins will be laid to rest this weekend.

Deadline reports Hutchins’ family will be holding a private ceremony. Her ashes will be interred at an undisclosed location.

Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins said in a statement to the outlet, “Halyna was the love of my life, and our loss of her has devastated our family’s dreams. We feel the silence of her being forever gone as a suffocating stillness in our home. Our love and adoration for her grows as we tell her story, and we hope her work can inspire filmmakers and storytellers around the world. We thank the many generous supporters who have been so thoughtful in our time of loss.”

An investigation is still underway. No charges have been filed.

Earlier this month, new details emerged about the final moments of Hutchins’ life on the “Rust” set.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a boom operator rushed to Hutchins’ side after she was shot during a rehearsal at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico on October 21, saying, “Oh, that was no good.” She replied, “That was no good. That was no good at all.”

According to director Joel Souza’s interview with police, he remembered Hutchins grabbing her midsection and complaining about her stomach after the shooting. She was helped to the ground after she stumbled backward.

The L.A. Times reported that Souza yelled, “What the f**k was that? That burns!” after the same bullet went through Hutchins and hit him in the shoulder.

The paper claims that actor and producer Alec Baldwin reacted by saying, “What the f**k just happened?”

Before tragedy struck the set, Baldwin had been practicing a shootout scene. The newspaper reported that Baldwin told the crew, “So, I guess I’m gonna take this out, pull it and go, ‘Bang!’”

Baldwin’s gun was supposed to be loaded with dummy rounds, but the weapon “fired a live round,” according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza.