Alec Baldwin Shares ‘Rust’ Crew Member’s Post About Safety on Set

Getty Images

A “Rust” crew member is going public with her experience on the set, claiming the “story being spun” is “bulls—t.”

Costume designer Terese Magpale Davis posted a lengthy statement, and Alec Baldwin took a series of screen shots and shared them on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Last month, Baldwin, an actor and producer on the film, fired the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded writer-director Joel Souza on the set in New Mexico. Afterward, there were reports that crew members had walked off set prior to the incident.

According to the screengrabs, Davis wrote, "The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bulls—t.”

She went on, "The day Halyna died we had come off a 12 hour turnaround after an 11 hour shoot day. We had (including camera) gotten off by 6:30 pm. We had just had a 56 hour weekend right before that. No one was too tired to do their jobs.” Davis added, "this is all provable by daily time sheets."

Addressing safety concerns, Terese said, they had "several safety meetings. Sometimes multiple per day."

She also brought up first assistant director David Halls, who admitted in a search warrant that there was a lapse in safety protocol on set that day when he didn’t check all rounds in the gun.

Davis insisted, "Our AD never seemed flippant about safety. He may have in other shows, but he wasn't like that on ours."

She went on, “He made the most horrible call he could make. I am heartbroken and furious that he did so… But I won’t jump on the bandwagon and pretend that he was uncaring about our safety the whole way through.”

The costume designer said of the producers, “These are not studio producers who see us as walking dollar signs. They cared about us while we all worked together and they continue to care. They continue to call to check up on the crew. They continue to pick up the phone for any of us who call them. They’re people.”

Terese said, “This is about gun safety. Something we could all stand to learn a little more about so that we know if we’re seeing something a bit off. I know that’s not as much fun to jump on as vilifying producers.”

She also vowed to “fight for better gun safety on set in Halyna’s name.”

Alec spoke out over the weekend, telling paparazzi of Hutchins, "She was my friend! She was my friend!"

He added, "The day I arrived to start shooting in Santa Fe, I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director. We were a very, very, you know, well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened."

The pap then asks how Baldwin's meeting with Halyna's widower Matthew went, to which Baldwin says, "I wouldn't know how to characterize it."

Baldwin goes on to say, "There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one-in-a-trillion episode... He is in shock, he has a 9-year-old son, we are in constant contact with him because we are very worried about his family and his kid. As I said, we're eagerly awaiting for the sheriff's department to tell us what their investigation has yielded."

Would he ever work on another set involving firearms? "I couldn't answer that question," he says, "I do know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something I am extremely interested in."

He goes on to point out that nearly every time a "bullet" has gone off in movies of the past 75 years, it has gone off safely. Still, urging the paps to understand he is "not an expert in this field," Baldwin does say he would support a push for safety on film sets regarding firearms.

For the first time, Baldwin says that production on "Rust" is unlikely to ever resume.