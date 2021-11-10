Simon Baker & Laura May Gibbs Reportedly Split — What Went Wrong?

Splash News

It looks like actor Simon Baker, 52, and activewear designer Laura May Gibbs, 36, have called it quits.

A source told People magazine that they “quietly parted ways” after she reportedly went to an anti-vaxx protest.

Laura has been open about her opposition to the COVID-19 vaccines and the mandates.

A few days ago, Gibbs posted a rally video that showed one person holding up a sign reading, “We stand united against 'no jab no job' and vaccine passports.” She captioned the Instagram video, “Power to the people ✊🏽❤️ @reclaimtheline.”

Last month, Gibbs posted a statement expressing her disapproval of the “discrimination” that is tied to the COVID vaccine. She said, “It is against our personal and brand values to discriminate against any customers from walking through the doors of our Nagnata retail store. In light of the NSW government releasing a roadmap to ease Covid restrictions for the vaccinated only, we have made the decision to close our Byron Bay store from Monday 11th October. We will reopen when ALL are welcome without fear of judgement and fines."

Simon and Laura first sparked dating rumors in March. They were spotted getting flirty on a beach day in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.