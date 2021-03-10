Simon Baker Spotted with Younger Woman Following Split with Wife Rebecca Rigg

It looks like Simon Baker, 51, is moving on following his split with Rebecca Rigg, 53, after 29 years of marriage.

Baker was spotted enjoying a romantic beach day with fashion designer Laura May Gibb, 36, in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, on February 28.

In the flirty photos, Simon and Laura play in the water and at one point he wraps his arms around her from behind as she laughs and covers her face. See the pics here.

DailyMail.com reports Laura is the founder of the activewear label Nagnata, and has worked for Australian designers like Leona Edmiston and Tigerlily. The Daily Telegraph claims the pair met in Byron Bay, where she has a studio and he has a nearby farm.

Check out her Instagram here.

Meanwhile, “The Mentalist” star and wife Rebecca announced their split January 29 after more than 20 years of marriage.

Getty Images

Baker and Rigg quietly separated in April, and told People magazine in a statement, "We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives.”

The exes have three adult children, Stella, 27, Claude, 22, and Harry, 19.